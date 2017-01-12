Juried exhibit award winners and opening reception tonight at WNAC

West Nebraska Arts Center is pleased to present a juried collection of 43 original works of art by 25 artists from Nebraska and Wyoming. The Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment sponsor this gallery exhibit which will be on display at WNAC January 12 – 29, 2017. An opening reception will be held Thursday, January 12th from 5-7 p.m. Most artwork is for sale and can be viewed during business hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

All artwork in the 2017 Juried Exhibit was selected by artist Ken Pledger who resides in Bridgeport, NE. He recently had a solo exhibit at WNAC in December of 2016. Ken was born near Akron, Ohio. His interest in art emerged as a young boy sketching in pencil drawings that evolved into studying art at the Studios of Jack Richard in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. While studying five years of fine art with Richard, Ken also received a degree in illustration from Cooper School of Art. Summer studies took him to Madison, CT where he studied and worked under Robert Brackman with emphasis in pastels and painting the figure.

A move to Colorado exposed Ken to a host of landscape painters on the Front Range of Colorado. He participated in workshops with several artists with a wide range of styles, such as Albert Handell, Jim Wilcox, Howard Carr, Lynn Chmiel, and Richard Schmid. Ken developed an interest in painting western landscapes, specifically plein air painting in the Rocky Mountains where he continues to find the subject matter for many of his plein air paintings today.

Ken’s latest interest is towards the impressionistic style and his aim is to weave more of an emotional content thru his paintings. Ken is at his best with very little time to paint, such as capturing a sunset, with just the essence of the scene. In early 2012, Ken was diagnosed with an acute form of leukemia which required extensive medical treatment and eliminated the ability to paint for a year and a half. He is very grateful to be outside painting again and is looking forward to plein air events and painting in general

Chasing the Sunset on the Firehole River, colored pencil by Gretchen Peters of Gering was selected to receive “Best of Show.” “Honorable Mentions” were given to Isaac May of Scottsbluff for Denali Bear, an oil painting on canvas, Richard Schaneman of Scottsbluff for The Last Mile, a digitally manipulated photo, Emma Jean Stricker of Torrington for A Safe Haven, colored pencil and pastel. All awards were given by Mr. Pledger.

Other artists juried into the show include: MelloD McCart of Alliance, Rod Clause, Peg Fowler, Doug Hoevet, Mary B. Hunt, Gretchen Peters, Maria Lena Soto & Mildred Wright of Gering, Charla Herbert, Tom Samson of Morril, Letisha Smith of Morrill, Francisco Chavez, Kaaren C. Grimminger, Doris Holloway, Isaac May, Randall May, Janet M. Nelson, Beverley Overman, Penny Pahlke, Joi Phelps, Richard Schaneman & Traci Wilkes of Scottsbluff, Mary Ellen Neff of Fort Laramie, Emma Jean Stricker of Torrington Jennifer Weigel of Sommerville, MA.

“We are very pleased with this collection,” said WNAC Executive Director, Donna Thompson. “It is a wonderfully diverse show by some very talented artists in our region and a fine example of what a juried art exhibit should be. There’s something for everyone. There are also a few artists showing for the first time at WNAC, which is always exciting.”

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff, NE. Visit the Arts Center's website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported the programs of this organization through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for more information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.