Jury deliberating for a second day on weapons trial

A Scotts Bluff County District court jury is deliberating for a second day in the case of a 29 year old Scottsbluff man facing multiple felony charges after police say they learned he had purchased 8 handguns from a local dealer while having an active protection order against him.

Jose Arellano was arrested October 14th after Scottsbluff Police executed a search warrant on Arellano’s residence, locating ten handguns, two shotguns, and three rifles.

Court documents indicate the search also turned up a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, and two suspected methamphetamine pipes.

Arellano had an active domestic abuse protection order against him, which prohibits him from possessing or purchasing a firearm. He is facing felony charges that include 8 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of methamphetamine.