Jury in “Body in a Barrel” trial begins deliberations

BY Ryan Murphy | January 6, 2017
Closing statements in the Bridgeport “body in a barrel” case took several hours on Friday afternoon, and now the jury has begun deliberations.

26-year-old Zachary Mueller is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and being a Habitual Criminal. Muller is charged with the murder of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.

The jury took in three days worth of testimony and evidence during the trial in Morrill County District Court, and around 3:30 p.m. Friday they received the case to begin deliberating.

 

Listen below for KNEB News Director Kevin Mooney’s mid-afternoon report from the courthouse.

 

