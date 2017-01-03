Jury selection continues in “body in a barrel” case

Jury selection began this morning in Bridgeport in the week long trial for a man accused of killing a Colorado man and stuffing his body into a barrel.

25 year old Zachary Mueller of Bridgeport has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and related weapons charges plus an added charge of being an habitual criminal. He’s accused of killing 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was discovered in a barrel by a farmer near Bayard on December 4th of 2015. Authorities say Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.

A number of jurors were dismissed for already having formed an opinion, for direct knowledge of witnesses and the case, and not being able to handle graphic evidence. The court is hoping to seat a jury of 12 people and two alternates after questioning the morning pool of jurors and an afternoon pool of jurors.

This is not a death penalty case. Over two dozen people are listed as potential witnesses