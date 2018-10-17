Just-launched Study to Gauge Aviation Industry’s Economic Impact on Nebraska

Aviation Counts!, a study of the aviation industry’s economic impact on Nebraska, took off last Friday, Oct. 12, with an event at Lincoln Airport.

The study, funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, is the first of its kind since 2002.

Aviation Counts! findings will provide detailed information about how aviation moves the state, augmenting information gleaned from an economic snapshot in 2014.

That quick look showed general aviation had an $8.5 billion impact on Nebraska’s economy, and 3.2 percent of the state’s total employment was attributable to aviation.

The study, which is expected to take about a year, begins with a survey phase under an aggressive timeline.

Input is desired from all who interact with aviation throughout the state. To measure where aviation touches respondents most, the study employs four types of surveys.

The survey is available at http://nebraskaaviationcounts.com.