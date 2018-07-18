Just three days to buy ducks for annual United Way Duck Dash

Just a few days before the United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual rubber duck dash, First State Bank hosted their sixth annual Ducks and Donuts event.

For several hours this morning, residents could get a free donut for purchasing ducks for Saturday’s event. Campaign Co-Chair Becca Thompkins says time is running out to purchase your ducks and they can be purchased the next three days at Team Chevrolet, which has offered the first place prize, a 2018 Toyota CH-R .

Ducks are $10 for one, $25 for three or $60 for seven along with several coupons from local businesses if you by the “Quacky Trio” or “Quack-sack”.