Juvenile detention solution to be considered

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon will be considering a solution to housing juvenile detainees 400 miles away in eastern Nebraska.

The commissioners will consider a contract with Laramie County, Wyoming to house problem juveniles in Cheyenne, just 100 miles away.

Sheriff Mark Overman says the contract, if approved, is a benefit for a number of reasons. He says it will save the county and taxpayers money needed to make the much longer drive, and provide the juvenile and their families the ability to stay in contact while the case is adjudicated.

Overman says one juvenile was recently transferred back and forth from eastern Nebraska nine times.

The Sheriff admits there may be times they will have to transfer a detainee to eastern Nebraska because the Cheyenne jail is at capacity and can’t hold a local juvenile. But he says this contract is definitely better than the option they have now.