Juvenile in Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Case Sentenced to Intensive Supervised Probation

A juvenile involved in gun-related incidents near a Scottsbluff elementary school earlier this year will spend two years on intensive supervised probation in a local group home.

Court records say other provisions of the disposition handed down Wednesday by Juvenile Court Judge James Worden include 60 days of high tracking, drug testing, and 60 hours of community service to be completed before August of 2021. At the discretion of local probation authorities, the 12-year-old boy is also subject to GPS monitoring and a curfew, and has been ordered to attend regular educational classes with tutoring and related reporting to the probation office.

In a plea deal, the youth admitted to charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and terroristic threats, with prosecutors dropping three other felony allegations.

Incidents involving a gun the boy had taken from a parent’s home came to light following investigation of a gun-related report near Lincoln Heights Elementary School in May.