Juveniles arrested after theft of vehicles, high speed chase

Two juvenile runaway boys, 12 and 13 years old, were arrested early this morning after being involved in the theft of three cars and a high speed chase.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub says the situation began when Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 2 a.m. to Melbeta and the report of a stolen vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Black Hills Energy. The deputies also discovered an abandoned vehicle in Melbeta, stolen previously in Scottsbluff.

Straub says at 2:30 a.m. Scottsbluff Police observed the Silverado by the Middle School and when they tried to make contact, the Silverado and a Dodge pickup stolen previously from the Holiday Inn, fled north on 5th Avenue and then west on Highway 26.

Straub says the Dodge pickup became disabled at the overpass area west of Scottsbluff and the driver was arrested. The 2016 Chevy Silverado traveled west to Spring Creek Road and then into the east side of Mitchell, where it was abandoned. The driver fled on foot and was captured.

The youth are charged with motor vehicle theft, no operators license, flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. Straub says police also have keys to two other unknown vehicles.