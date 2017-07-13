Kansas Forest Service to host Forestry and Wildlife Field Trip

LARKINBURG, Kan. – Establishing and managing areas of native vegetation next to streams and along field borders can provide benefits to the people and wildlife of Kansas. Conservation plantings and vegetation management can provide multiple economic and environmental benefits including reduced soil erosion, water quality and wildlife habitat improvement, enhanced timber value, streambank protection, and more.

On July 19, landowners in northeast Kansas are invited to attend an outdoor educational event that will highlight the importance of caring for these edge areas. This is an opportunity for learning and discussion with local conservation workers who specialize in forest and wildlife management. Field trip topics include streamside tree and shrub plantings, native grasses/forbs, wildlife plantings, timber stand improvement, and financial assistance opportunities.

Meet on-site, ¾ mile east of Larkinburg, Kansas or 1 mile west of Arrington, Kansas on KS-116 at the field entrance on the north side of the road. The event will run from 9:00 to 11:30 am. No reservations are needed.

More information on the field trip and a flyer are available at www.kansasforests.org/events.

Interested persons may also call the Kansas Forest Service at 785-532-3300 or send e-mail to Jarran Tindle,tindle@ksu.edu.