Karen Anderson new WNCC Board member

The Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors announced today that Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Anderson is the new District 4 representative.

Anderson’s addition to the board fills the vacancy that was created when Tim Daniels resigned due to relocation from the community. Anderson has served 20 years as the chamber executive director, and has also served on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executive Board and Mid America Chamber Executives. Locally she has been active with the Scottsbluff Rotary Club, serving a year as its president, and serves as an assisting priest for St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff.

“Community Colleges are a true asset to our future,” Anderson said. “Education is key to the success of our community. Two of my children have associate degrees from WNCC, and I have been impressed with the accomplishments of the college. It’s an honor to give back to this wonderful institution.”