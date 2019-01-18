Karpf appointed to the Board of Directors of the Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

A leader in the Scottsbluff Banking industry has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Omaha Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Platte Valley Companies Chief Operating Officer Zac Karpf says the Omaha Branch will provide information to the Kansas City Office with economic intelligence and insight to any economic conditions in our area.

He says this allows him to be a voice for Western Nebraska by providing real-time economic data to the Fed.

“I would be responsible for providing input and thoughts on the ag economy specifically, also just a rural perspective,” explains Karpf.

Karpf says he was nominated to the board by another banker here in Western Nebraska. He adds that he is the first member on the Board of Directors from the Panhandle in 15 years, the last being PVC President/CEO Hod Kosman.

“So it’s very neat and I’m very humbled and thankful to have an opportunity to serve the Scottsbluff community and really that region,” says Karpf. “Because that is a responsibility to gather that economic information from a variety of sources and pass it along to them.”

Karpf says there will be approximately ten meetings each year he’ll be attending in either Omaha or Kansas City, but the decision to accept the board position was a no-brainer.

“It’s really fascinating , some of the information that they look at and some of the conversations that they have and just understanding that those conversations can have very positive and lasting impact. So it was a pretty instant, ‘Yes- I would love to do that’ when I was asked about it.”

Karpf has already begun his duties as a a Board Member, and was in Kansas City for his first official Federal Reserve Bank Meeting this week.