Katie Camacho receives Scottsbluff Kiwanis Youth Service Award

The Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club Thursday honored one of their own as long time member and former Club President Katie Camacho received the club’s annual Youth Service Award.

The prestigious award was given to Camacho for her ongoing service to youth and the community.

Camacho founded the Light of Hope breakfast, an annual fundraiser for CAPstone and CASA, organizations who help investigators confirm child abuse and neglect with forensic interviews and advocate for those victims in the court system. Camacho also created the Kiwanis bring up your grades or “BUGS” program in the local elementary schools, where students are recognized for their continued academic achievements.

Camacho said the honor was special because it came from her Kiwanis family, who have been instrumental in her community service and leadership efforts

Camacho says she has a passion for volunteering and helping people ,and thanked her husband Chris, her family and her employer, Elite Health Center, where she serves as property manager, for their support.