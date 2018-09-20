class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336408 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Katy Griess selected as First State Bank Community Champion for September

BY Ryan Murphy | September 20, 2018
Katy Griess (left) being presented her Community Champion award by First State Bank President Mike Downey (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Here’s what the nominator said for September’s Community Champion recipient Katy Griess:

Katy is very dedicated to the MOPS program and is an excellent leader. She is 100% committed to anything she does. The whole group really depends on Katy and she is always willing to give her time and support to anyone in need.

Staff from First State Bank surprised Katy this week at work in Scottsbluff, and you can watch her full segment below. You can also nominate a deserving individual who has made a positive impact on our community by following this link.

 

