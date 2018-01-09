class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282885 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Kaufman casts deciding vote to study potential library site

BY Kevin Mooney | January 9, 2018
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman on KNEB's News Extra program Tuesday, January 9, 2018. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Mayor Tony Kaufman cast the deciding vote Monday night as the Gering council approved spending $4,500 to study another site as a possible location for a new city library.

Kaufman said on KNEB’s News Extra Tuesday his vote amounted to support for a Library Board that has money budgeted  to look at another site. Kaufman noted public opposition to locating the library at Legion Park had eliminated it as a potential site and another potential site was needed so two sites were being studied.

Council members were split 4-4 on whether to approve the additional money. The site is not being made public for fear of property speculation. Results of the study may be available by summer.

