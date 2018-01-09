Kaufman casts deciding vote to study potential library site

Mayor Tony Kaufman cast the deciding vote Monday night as the Gering council approved spending $4,500 to study another site as a possible location for a new city library.

Kaufman said on KNEB’s News Extra Tuesday his vote amounted to support for a Library Board that has money budgeted to look at another site. Kaufman noted public opposition to locating the library at Legion Park had eliminated it as a potential site and another potential site was needed so two sites were being studied.

Council members were split 4-4 on whether to approve the additional money. The site is not being made public for fear of property speculation. Results of the study may be available by summer.