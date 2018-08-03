Kearney airport prepares to resume Denver flights with SkyWest/United

The Kearney Regional Airport is preparing to unveil its renovation project and resume taking flights from the city to Denver International Airport.

City Manager Mike Morgan tells the Kearney Hub that the airport’s new carrier, SkyWest/United Express, will have a ribbon cutting and open house on Sept. 5. He says the city has renovated parts of the terminal to suit SkyWest operations, such as its baggage handling system.

Morgan says the air carrier is preparing its staff while a concrete contractor works to complete the $12 million main runway replacement at the airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation selected SkyWest to fly 50-seat passenger jets between Kearney and Denver a year ago. SkyWest is replacing PenAir, the Alaska-based airline that dropped the Kearney-to-Denver route citing difficulties maintaining an adequate number of pilots.

Since taking over service at Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport, SkyWest/United has restored the public’s confidence by providing reliable service with bookings that have increased to near record levels.