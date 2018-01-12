class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Kearney Police search for missing and endangered person

BY Kearney Police Department | January 12, 2018
Courtesy/ Kearney Police Department. Amanda Young is considered a missing and endangered person from the Kearney, NE area.

Click here for flyer of missing and endangered person.

Amanda Young has been reported as missing and is believed to be endangered. She departed her Kearney residence on 01/11/2018 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., driving a beige 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Van with Nebraska License plate #9C2013. She was last observed wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. Amanda is age 40, 5’-8”, 135 lbs, Brown hair, green eyes. Amanda is possibly suicidal, and has been entered into NCIC as Missing-Endangered.

Please contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 if you have any information or if you have seen Amanda or her vehicle.

Courtesy/ Kearney Police Department. Van similar to one believed to be driven by missing person, Amanda Young.

 

 

