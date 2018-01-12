Kearney Police search for missing and endangered person

Click here for flyer of missing and endangered person.

Amanda Young has been reported as missing and is believed to be endangered. She departed her Kearney residence on 01/11/2018 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., driving a beige 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Van with Nebraska License plate #9C2013. She was last observed wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. Amanda is age 40, 5’-8”, 135 lbs, Brown hair, green eyes. Amanda is possibly suicidal, and has been entered into NCIC as Missing-Endangered.

Please contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 if you have any information or if you have seen Amanda or her vehicle.