Kelley Bean provides donation to United Way Day of Caring

Kelley Bean Company recently hosted a luncheon to benefit the United Way’s upcoming Food Packaging event to help fight food insecurity in our communities. They presented a $1,052 donation to United Way to help sponsor the packaging event that will be held October 2, 2018 at the Weborg Center.

At this event approximately 200 community volunteers will package 60,000 meals (10,000 packages) of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that will stay in our communities and be distributed through programs serving food insecure families.

For more information on this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway