class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342103 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Kendra Feather named First State Bank’s Community Champion for October

BY Ryan Murphy | October 18, 2018
Home News Regional News
Kendra Feather named First State Bank’s Community Champion for October
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The accolades of this month’s Community Champion are no surprise to the staff here at KNEB.

Kendra Feather is a local Wonder Woman who does it all, is active in countless organizations and spearheads countless community projects.

This week, First State Bank’s Becca Tompkins and Rick Tuggle surprised Feather as she was setting up for the Save-A-Rack bra auction, and you can watch why she was nominated below.

Click here if you’d like to nominate a deserving individual who has made a positive impact on our community to be the next Community Champion. 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments