Kendra Feather named First State Bank’s Community Champion for October

The accolades of this month’s Community Champion are no surprise to the staff here at KNEB.

Kendra Feather is a local Wonder Woman who does it all, is active in countless organizations and spearheads countless community projects.

This week, First State Bank’s Becca Tompkins and Rick Tuggle surprised Feather as she was setting up for the Save-A-Rack bra auction, and you can watch why she was nominated below.

Click here if you’d like to nominate a deserving individual who has made a positive impact on our community to be the next Community Champion.