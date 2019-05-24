Kentucky woman driving horse drawn wagon to raise child hunger awareness

A Kentucky woman on a cross-country trek to raise awareness of childhood hunger says she’s amazed at the generosity of those who have helped her along the way.

Angela Wood, her Chihuahua, and two horses started out of Liberty, Kentucky last August, traveled east to the North Carolina coast and turned west before getting stuck in the Nebraska Panhandle by our latest round of spring snow and heavy rains.

Wood tells KNEB News it was the kindness of strangers, first Gene and Star Marshall, Jill Lashley and her husband, who helped her get on the way again late this week. “I knocked on her door and asked, ‘Can I stay the day and night? It’s too muddy and wet out here to keep going’, and she said yes,” says Wood. “And that’s what I mean about generous people. They don’t know me from Adam, but they let me park on their property, invited me into their house, fed me… that’s generous.”

Wood was inspired to make the journey, which will end back in Kentucky after reaching the west coast, by the child homelessness and hunger she saw as a truck driver in America’s big cities. “You can’t get help without an address, you can’t go to school without an address. So these children are lost on the streets, and when you see children on the streets starving like in a third-world country in America, it’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

She tells us traveling three days, then resting a day or two, plus the need to go south and avoid winter later this year means she probably won’t be back home in Kentucky until August 2020.

You can read more about Angela’s trek at her website and Facebook pages, and can make donations to her cause at fundraising pages on GoFundMe and Patreon.