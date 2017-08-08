class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252553 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Keystone XL foes question proposed route through Nebraska

BY Associated Press | August 8, 2017
Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline are questioning its proposed route through Nebraska in hopes that state regulators will reject the
project or impose restrictions.

The proposed pipeline faced another day of scrutiny Tuesday in a hearing before the Nebraska Public Service Commission, which must decide whether the Keystone XL serves the public interest.

Omaha attorney Brian Jorde asked a consultant for pipeline builder TransCanada why the company hadn’t proposed running the pipeline along the original Keystone pipeline, which was finished in 2010.

TransCanada officials have said their preferred route is the most direct way to transport oil from Alberta, Canada, to an existing pipeline in Steele City, Nebraska. They say their preferred route crosses few major bodies of water.

