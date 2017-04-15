class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229148 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Kids with special needs enjoy Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

BY Dave Strang | April 15, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

Area special needs children enjoyed a unique Easter Egg Hunt hosted by First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff Saturday morning.

The event was promoted and tickets were distributed through Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, Camp Scott, ESU 13, Speak Out, Disability Rights, and the Autism Society.

Physically challenged, autistic and other special needs children hunted for eggs with special gift packs for those who found the two golden eggs.

Bibles from the Gideons were given to the children, and they had snow cones from the Snowy Bus when they competed the hunt.

