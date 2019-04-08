Kim Kuster-Dale selected as new Western Wyoming Community College President

The Executive Vice President of Western Nebraska Community College has been selected for the top post at a southwestern Wyoming institution.

The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees has picked Dr. Kim Kuster Dale to be their next President.

In a release, the WWCC Board said Kuster Dale’s selection was the culmination of a six-month comprehensive review and national search, in which they found Dr. Dale was the best choice among a pool of 54 applicants.

Dr. Dale tells KNEB News she wasn’t actively seeking to lead an institution, but when the opening occurred, it was the right place at the right time. She says Western Wyoming has an excellent reputation, both regionally and nationally, and has the top online program among community colleges in Wyoming.

Dr. Dale says she will not be going into the new post thinking she will be making changes. “You really need to get the lay of the land, talk with people and listen to stakeholders, internally and externally, to find out where the institution is in relation to its strategic plan”, says Dale. “That will be part of my role, to look at where they’re at, find out what the priorities are and where the new president should be focused.”

WWCC Board President George Eckman indicated Dr. Dale’s appointment was expected to be made official at the board’s next meeting, with the new President assuming her duties July 1.

Dr. Dale previously served as Dean of Instruction at Front Range Community College, Larimer (Fort Collins) and Westminster, Colorado campuses, and has has 15 years of increasing experience in progressive multi-campus leadership.