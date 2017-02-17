Kimball ambulance service transitioning to three-way partnership

Kimball County is in the process of transitioning its ambulance service to a three way partnership that removes the county from any liability and provides quality 24 hour a day, seven days a week service.

Under the agreement the county will provide an ambulance and a storage facility, Regional West Medical Center will manage training, maintenance and the overall operations and Kimball County Health Services will contribute paid paramedics and EMT’s that will respond to calls when necessary. Kimball County Commissioner Tim Nolting says the paramedics will be reimbursed for their wages by Regional West when they respond to calls.

Nolting says the commissioners felt it was time to hand the ambulance service over to qualified people in the medical field. Nolting says while there has been a “mixed” response from the public, he feels most people understand the reason for the change.

Nolting says the contract requires the transition to take place before April 1st, but it could happen as early as the first of next month.