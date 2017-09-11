Kimball City Clerk resigning to take similar position in Ralston

The Kimball City Council this evening will accept the resignation of City Clerk and Deputy Treasurer Rosie Russell. Russell told KNEB News she is leaving Kimball to be the new City Clerk in Ralston, Nebraska, which is closer to family.

Russell has been in the position for seven years, and previous to that served as the City Clerk in Gering for 5 of the 16 years she was employed there.

City Administrator Dan Dean says they have advertised the position and are working on a list of candidates but is not sure they will have someone in place when Russell’s resignation takes effect on September 22nd. Russell will be starting in Ralston Septmber 25th.