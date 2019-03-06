Kimball Co. Commissioners select new Tourism Director

The Kimball County Board has selected a new Tourism Director to take over the mission of retiring director Jo Caskey by developing the tourism industry in Kimball and the rest of western Nebraska.

Commissioners Tuesday accepted the recommendation of the interview panel in naming Jessica Rocha for the position.

Kimball County Board Chair Larry Engstrom told KNEB News that Rocha’s panhandle roots and her ability to connect with people made Rocha an obvious choice.

Rocha will take over the position on March 11th with Caskey staying on until the end of the month to help Rocha get settled into the position.