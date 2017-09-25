class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261870 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Kimball commissioners give approval to larger wind project

BY Kevin Mooney | September 25, 2017
Home News Regional News
Kimball commissioners give approval to larger wind project
COURTESY_THINKSTOCK_WIND ENERGY_ISTOCK

The Kimball County Commissioners gave their approval to the establishment of a new larger wind farm near Kimball after a public hearing Monday on the wind energy site plan and permit application provided by owner Kimball Wind, LLC.

The construction of a larger 30 megawatt capacity wind project in the same general area northwest of Kimball where a decommissioned wind project has existed in the past will triple the amount of power generated. Kimball County Board Chair Larry Engstrom says it will also provide tax revenue for local government, with the possibility for expansion.

There was no opposition at the public hearing. The new facility, with the more efficient 2.5 megawatt turbines, is expected to be in operation by the end of the year. The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska approved pursuing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sandhills Energy earlier this year to distribute the wind energy among its communities.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments