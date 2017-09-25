Kimball commissioners give approval to larger wind project

The Kimball County Commissioners gave their approval to the establishment of a new larger wind farm near Kimball after a public hearing Monday on the wind energy site plan and permit application provided by owner Kimball Wind, LLC.

The construction of a larger 30 megawatt capacity wind project in the same general area northwest of Kimball where a decommissioned wind project has existed in the past will triple the amount of power generated. Kimball County Board Chair Larry Engstrom says it will also provide tax revenue for local government, with the possibility for expansion.

There was no opposition at the public hearing. The new facility, with the more efficient 2.5 megawatt turbines, is expected to be in operation by the end of the year. The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska approved pursuing a 20-year power purchase agreement with Sandhills Energy earlier this year to distribute the wind energy among its communities.