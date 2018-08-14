Kimball county, city boards to discuss combining law enforcement

Looking to save taxpayer money and be more efficient, the Kimball County Board has placed a combining of county and city of Kimball law enforcement on the agenda for their joint meeting this evening.

County Board Vice Chair Tim Nolting says it is definitely a preliminary discussion, but adds he believes it is time to discuss it and maybe learn something from others who have successfully done it.

Nolting said, “That’s where we need to start. We need to talk to people who have done it, see where the impact has been, and see if it is something Kimball County can look forward to doing.”

Nolting says the city council did not know the idea was going to be discussed until the commissioners placed it on the agenda.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers.