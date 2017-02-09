Kimball County returns to Region 21 Emergency Management

The Kimball County Commissioners have approved a move that will put the county back under the auspices of Region 21 Emergency Management, which currently includes Cheyenne County.

Commissioner Tim Nolting told KNEB News that before his time on the board, the county decided to do Emergency Management on it’s own, and break away from Region 21.

But Nolting says after four or five years, Sheriff Harry Gillway has determined he does not have the resources or the time to continue to be the Emergency Management Director.

Nolting praised Region 21 Emergency Management director Ron Leal. Nolting says the agency has phenomenal resources, with the ability to quickly respond to incidents in Kimball County with an emergency trailer that can also be located wherever it is needed.