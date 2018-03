The Kimball City Council Tuesday approved Mayor Keith Prunty’s appointment of Annette Brower as the Kimball City Treasurer.

Brower brings several years’ of experience to the position. Currently, she is the Deputy Assessor for Kimball County, a position she has held since 2014.

She also worked for the Ft. Collins Police department. She was also the Technical Communications Supervisor for the Ventura County Sheriff in California.

. Brower will assume her new duties on March 26, 2018.