Kimball High School senior Madison Wynne named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | March 15, 2019
Kimball High School senior Madison Wynne has been nominated and selected to be this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Madison not only excels inside the classroom- rocking a 4.0 GPA- but is also a three sport athlete.  After graduation, she’s going the pre-med route with plans of becoming a doctor.

Congratulations to KHS Senior Madison Wynne- the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

