Kimball High School senior Madison Wynne named PVC Star Student of the Week

Kimball High School senior Madison Wynne has been nominated and selected to be this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Madison not only excels inside the classroom- rocking a 4.0 GPA- but is also a three sport athlete. After graduation, she’s going the pre-med route with plans of becoming a doctor.

Congratulations to KHS Senior Madison Wynne- the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Watch her segment now… and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week click HERE .