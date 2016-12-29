Kimball Mayor makes recommendation for administrator, No bids yet on KImball Event Center

The Kimball City Council will hold a special meeting next week to consider confirming Mayor Keith Prunty’s recommendation of Dan Dean as the new city administrator.

Dean is a former town manager in Mead, Colorado with more than 30 years experience in local government management in Colorado, Nebraska, and Oregon. Prunty told KNEB News all that experience and knowledge is why he is recommending Dean over the other finalist for the position.

Dean and Edith Ball from Ida Grove, Iowa interviewed for the position December 19th. Prunty says if Dean is confirmed at the special meeting, tentatively set for January 3rd at 6 p.m., his projected start date with the city is February 6th.

On another subject, no bids have been received yet by the city of Kimball to purchase the Kimball Event Center as the 4 p.m. January 2nd deadline approaches.

The city placed the facility up for sale for a minimum bid of $10,000.

Mayor Keith Prunty says if no sealed bids are received by the end of the day January 2nd , the next step will be up to the city council.

The resolution passed by the council in November says the property needs to be used for similar services such as a recreation or community center or fitness facility. Declining revenues due to the slumping oil and gas industry caused the city to place the Event Center up for sale.