(AUDIO) Kimball moving to 8 man football

In the throws of a 0-7 season the Kimball Longhorns will be making a change with their football program moving forward.

On Monday night the teams Twitter account announced that the Kimball school board had voted to move the football program to the 8 man level starting in 2018.

Head Coach Ben Aarestad offered some thoughts on the decision to KNEB Sports this morning.

Here’s how the rules work on that decision. Schools can option down on their own from 11 man to 8 man if they feel they need to but then will be ineligible for the playoffs for that first season.

Aarestad says they worked this out with the state.

Kimball will make the change starting in 2018 and then they’d be eligible for the 8 man playoffs for the first time two years from now in 2019.

Kimball final two C-2 football games come this week against North Platte St. Pat’s and then they’ll close out the regular season against Valentine.