Kimball, NDOT reach agreement on underpass renovation funding

BY Kevin Mooney | September 13, 2018
Murphy/RRN/KNEB

Renovations to the Kimball underpass that have been planned for years can now go forward after a funding agreement between the City of Kimball and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The Kimball city council Tuesday night agreed to pay its $480,000 share of the overall $2.4 million cost over a three year period.

City Administrator Dan Dean says the project will likely go out for bid by December and work will begin in April.

Artist’s rendering of renovated Kimball underpass

Dean says the project will involve removing rocks on the side of the underpass, rebuild the banks, and then re-install them. There will be drainage improvements, installation of lighting and sidewalk repairs.

Completion is scheduled for October.

