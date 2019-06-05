Kimball Ranch Rodeo among many local events driving tourism

People are starting to cinch up their saddles for the 11th Annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo this weekend, but its not just the attendees that will be benefiting from the show.

Ranchers from a 200 mile radius will be coming to compete in the 11th annual event at the Kimball County Fairgrounds, and Kimball County Tourism Director Jessica Rocha tells KNEB News such events are a great way to help the local economy. “They fill up our hotels here, and obviously going out for dinner and breakfast in different places, so I do think it boosts our economy quite a bit having big events like that,” says Rocha.

Ranch Rodeo Director Justin Perry tells us the cowboys that participate are as local as they come. “These are the guys that you meet at your convenience store filling up with gas, headed out to a branding or going out to fix fence,” says Perry, “It is not professional cowboys, and that’s what we enjoy about it.” Events during the day include trailer loading, doctoring, and wild cow milking.

The Ranch Rodeo will be be held on Saturday June 8th at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for kids 13-18. You can find more details on the rodeo by stopping by the event’s Facebook page.