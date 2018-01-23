Kimball residents killed in Highway 71 collision

Authorities say two Kimball residents have been killed in

a western Nebraska collision on an icy state highway.

The crash occurred on Nebraska Highway 71 around 4:45 p.m. Monday in Kimball County, about 2 miles north of the Colorado state line. The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that a sport utility vehicle driven by 30-year-old Frankie Back went out of control in the high winds and crossed the center line, colliding with an oncoming semitrailer.

A patrol dispatcher says Back and her passenger, 33-year-old Joshua Hack, were killed. The truck driver was identified as 31-year-old Abraham Lamas-Cuevas, from Mexico. The patrol says he wasn’t injured.