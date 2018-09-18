Kimball road rage shooter gets two to four years in prison

A Florida man arrested following a July road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Kimball has been sentenced to two to four years in prison.

47 year old Kevin Austin of Cocoa, Florida is the man accused of shooting from one vehicle into another on I-80 near the west Kimball exit in a road rage incident. He was sentenced September 12th by Judge Derek Weimer to one to two years in prison on each charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony and second degree assault after entering guilty pleas previously.

Court Documents say Austin fired into the other vehicle at the end of a construction zone after the passengers honked their horn and flashed their lights in an effort to get the defendant to drive faster. The driver in the other car suffered minor injuries from broken glass due to the gunshot.