Kimball School Board negotiating with superintendent finalist

Kimball School Board President Lynn Vogel says the Board is negotiating with one of its three finalists for superintendent and plans to meet Tuesday evening to act on a contract. Vogel did not name which one of the three finalists is being considered for the job.

The three finalists who interviewed this week are Dr. Elizabeth Owens with the Virginia Department of Education, Andrew Offner, Principal with Madison, Nebraska Public Schools and Nick Wemhoff, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at Fort Calhoun, Nebraska Public Schools. will complete the process Thursday.

Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Kent Halley is serving as the interim Superintendent through the end of the school year following the resignation of former Superintendent Marshall Lewis November 17th.