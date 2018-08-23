Kimball surprised by doubling of cost for underpass renovations

The city of Kimball is determining how it will come up with a doubling of its share of the expenses for the renovations to the city’s underpass.

The repairs have been planned for years to put a better face on the entrance to the city and also help with the collection of water at the underpass during heavy rains.

Kimball City Administrator Dan Dean says the agreement presented by the Nebraska Department of Transportation at Tuesday’s council meeting showed engineering and agency sign-offs over the last fifteen years have doubled the cost of the project to $2.4 million. Dean said Kimball’s share of the expenses went from $250, 000 to $480,000.

Dean said, ” We had not anticipated that in our budget, so we have tabled that until we can evaluate where we can get the money to do that. ”

Dean says the community and city are still committed to the project, and he is working on a plan to pay for it.