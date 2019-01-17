Kimball Transit could oversee transportation services in Deuel County

Transit officials in Kimball County are looking at the possibility of expanding to oversee transportation services in Deuel County.

Transit Manager Christy Warner says her staff would have to work quickly as they move to a two-year budget to meet a March 1st deadline to submit a proposal for federal transportation operating assistance… which is now a two-year grant program.

Given the distance between Kimball and Deuel counties, Warner tells KNEB News it’s likely the new combination would use resources already in place. “We have to take into consideration the vehicles Deuel County already owns, and the drivers that are there. It doesn’t necessarily make sense to bring those vehicle here to Kimball, or have Kimball drivers, when it’s so far away,” says Warner. “So, potentially it looks like there would be a satellite office, and those vehicles and drivers would stay local.”

Warner says if her department is approved to oversee Deuel County transit, they would want to provide the same type of services currently available in Kimball, Banner and Cheyenne counties.

The request to make the change was submitted last November by state transportation officials