Kimball woman charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

A 37-year-old Kimball woman is accused of shooting her mother with a gun in an attempt to kill her.

Shirrin Sharifpour is charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Court records say that Sharifpour called police to report that she heard gunshots at the Kimball Motel. When police arrived, they contacted Sharifpour’s mother, whose right eye was swollen shut with blood coming out of the crease of her eye.

The mother told police that she and Shirrin were in the hotel room talking, and her daughter came up behind her and shot her in the back of the head twice and then once in the eye.

Police made contact with Shirrin, who said the gun was a CO2 powered BB Gun Revolver and “good as a real handgun.”She said she hid the gun in a culvert in Gotte Park, and led police to its location.

Shirrin Sharifpour was then taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. She told authorities she, “just lost it or something,” “went crazy,” and couldn’t see her future with her mom. She said she had been planning to shoot her mother for a few weeks and bought the gun online because it was “a powerful one with a CO2 capsule.”

She continued that she had pre-loaded the gun about eight hours prior, had hidden the gun under the bed, and had been thinking about shooting her mom since lunch time that day. Court records continue to state that Sharifpour said she shot her mother in an attempt to kill her.

Bond in this case has been set at $150,000, and she is scheduled to be back in court on Friday for her next hearing.