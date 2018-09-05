Kimball woman receives prestigious graduate fellowship from University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds has announced that a Kimball woman is one of six recipients of 2018-19 Presidential Graduate Fellowships.

The prestigious fellowships are awarded to a select group of NU graduate students each year on the basis of high scholastic performance and personal accomplishment. Fellows receive a stipend provided through the University of Nebraska Foundation that allows them to pursue their studies full-time.

Constance Mietus is an M.D./Ph.D. scholar and student in UNMC’s medical sciences interdepartmental area-surgery. Her research focuses on the changes and roles of small blood vessels in the development of muscle pathology in patients with peripheral artery disease.

Under the guidance of her mentors, Drs. Iraklis Pipinos and George Casale, she’s explored how small vessels respond to currently available treatments. Mietus has also explored imaging technologies to non-invasively measure muscle and microvascular pathology, which may lead to better diagnostic strategies and treatment for patients with PAD.

Mietus received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Her work has been published in several peer-reviewed journals, presented at national conferences, and she has won multiple poster presentation awards.

“Our Presidential Graduate Fellow are some of the best and brightest students at the University of Nebraska – exactly the type of talented, driven, creative scholars we want to represent our university and state,” Bounds said. “We are fortunate to enjoy a level of private support that allows these students to devote themselves fully to their studies and research. I’m confident we will see great things from them in the future.”

This year fellowships were presented to two students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, two from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and two from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.