Klein makes first court appearance on sexual assault allegations

Former Scottsbluff Golf Coach Mike Klein was told Friday he could face up to 525 years in prison as he made his first court appearance on 20 charges, including 15 felonies, following a nearly four month long sexual assault investigation involving two members of the Bearcat golf teams.

Scotts Bluff County Court Judge Kris Mickey told Klein during the video arraignment about the maximum penalties if he is convicted of all the charges and the sentences run consecutive.

Klein’s attorney Tyler Petitt waived the reading of the charges and told the court he will ask for a bond reduction at a future hearing. Klein is is being held on one million dollars cash bond pending the setting of a preliminary hearing.

The charges are as listed:

5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor- Class II Felony

5 Counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class II Felony

5 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault (Injury)- Class III Felony

5 Counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (Without consent or on an incompetent)- Class 1 Misdemeanor