Kmart in Alliance on latest list of closings by Sears Holdings Corp.

The city of Alliance will be losing a long-time retail outlet next year, as the Kmart store in that city is on the latest list of stores to be closed by the Sears Holdings Corporation.

According to a document filed in the Sears bankruptcy case Friday, the Alliance store is joined by 85 other Sears or Kmart locations that will close their doors by late March of 2019. Also on the list are the Sears stores at Crossroads Mall in Omaha and on O Street in Lincoln.

Liquidation sales at the stores on the list are anticipated to start by mid-January. Sears Holdings Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, and has since announced the closings of 183 Sears and Kmart stores prior to today’s court filing.