KNEB Bringing Diamond Rio, Restless Heart to Gering for OTD

KNEB Radio has announced two classic country acts to headline their third annual Oregon Trail Days Concert in Gering this summer.

Grammy-award winning artist Diamond Rio and country group Restless Heart will perform at KNEB’s annual Oregon Trail Days concert on Saturday, July 13th at 7:30 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

“We are really excited with this year’s lineup,” KNEB Station Manager Bill Boyer said. “As we near the one-year anniversary of the launch of 101.7 The Trail, these two groups have a very recognizable catalog of hits between them.”

Tickets for the Oregon Trail Days concert, presented by Allo Communications and Viaero Wireless, will go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com/tickets. Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $25 and $40 for reserved seating. Those ticket prices include all applicable taxes and fees.

In addition, the City of Gering is excited to announce new ADA compliant seating opportunities. In addition to a first-come, first-serve general admission section, a soon to be constructed reserved ADA-compliant section is available. This section includes ADA-compliant platform seating, along with a companion ticket option as well.

“The City of Gering is excited to be phasing in improvements over the next few years that will make Five Rocks Amphitheater more accessible and comfortable for all of our residents and visitors,” Gering City Planner Annie Folck said. “This reserved ADA seating area is the first step in that direction, and we look forward to continuing to make improvements so that everyone can enjoy public events at this facility regardless of their abilities.”

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Diamond Rio became a household name in the 1990s. They became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with their debut single, “Meet in the Middle.” They followed that up with a string of six straight Top-10 singles from 1991 to 1993. After six more top-10 hits in 1994, 1995 and 1996, the band struck another No. 1 with “How Your Love Makes Me Feel” in 1997.

After the turn of the decade, Diamond Rio scored three more No. 1 hits with “One More Day” in 2000 and back-to-back hits “Beautiful Mess” and “I Believe” in 2002. In all, the band has 19 top-10 hits, including those five chart-toppers.

Diamond Rio has three RIAA certified platinum albums, and have won four Group of the Year awards form the Country Music Association, two Top Vocal Group awards from the Academy of Country Music, and one Grammy Award.

Restless Heart was a staple of the 1980s, churning out six straight No. 1 singles, including “That Rock Won’t Roll”, “I’ll Still Be Loving You”, “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right)”, “Wheels”, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas”, and “A Tender Lie”.

They also found success before and after those No. 1 songs, with another nine top-10 hits, forming an impressive collection of 15 Top-10 hits spanning an 8-year time period from 1985 to 1992.

With four RIAA certified gold albums, and a wide range of awards from many organizations, including the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group, Restless Heart has enjoyed one the most successful careers in Country Music history.

This is the third year that KNEB has partnered with the City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Days committee to bring a concert to Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“Five Rocks is one of the true hidden-treasures in western Nebraska,” Boyer said. “We know that our area is a great place to live and visit, and we’re hopeful these concerts help even more people appreciate what we have to offer here.”