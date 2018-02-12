KNEB bringing Josh Turner to Oregon Trail Days

One of Country Music’s most recognizable hit makers will headline the Oregon Trail Days Concert in Gering this summer.

KNEB Radio announced Monday morning that they are bringing multi-platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner to headline the station’s annual Oregon Trail Days concert on Saturday, July 14th at 7:30 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce that Josh Turner is coming to play at Oregon Trail Days this summer,” Bill Boyer, KNEB Director of Operations, said. “With seven top ten hits, and four number ones, Josh has been a staple on KNEB for the past decade and a half.”

Tickets for the show, which will include an opening act to be named later, will go on sale this Friday (February 16th) at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com/tickets.

Tickets, which include all taxes and fees, start at $44.00 for general admission. New this year, reserved seating will be available with tickets ranging from $49.00 to $59.00.

From his 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.

This is the second show in KNEB’s Summer Concert Series, presented by Allo Communications. KNEB is also bringing KANSAS to the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 4th. Those tickets are also available at www.kneb.com/tickets.

This is the second year that KNEB has partnered with the City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Days committee to bring a concert to Five Rocks Amphitheater, and the first year partnering with the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society.

“We are so excited to help enhance these local celebrations,” Boyer added. “We are a firm believer that western Nebraska is a great place to live and visit, and we are hopefully these events help even more people appreciate what we have to offer here.”