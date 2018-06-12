KNEB donates $850 to Camp Scott

KNEB’s Director of Operations, Bill Boyer presented Camp Scott’s board president, Reenie Berry, the proceeds from their annual parking lot BBQ fundraiser for Camp Scott.

It was another successful fundraiser for Camp Scott on May 25th in the KNEB parking lot, with a combination of wrapping up the May is National Beef Month, and annual fundraiser BBQ, raising $850 dollars this year with just free will donations.

KNEB realizes the importance of the beef producers in our area, and how important it is to the economy, so every may, along with several sponsors we promote the importance of beef and have beef coupon giveaways, we conclude the month with our Camp Scott fundraiser, and have kept it a tradition for over 5 years, raising just under $5,000 to help with scholarships for children that will be attending Camp Scott.

Camp Scott is a five-week summer camp for area youth with special needs, it has been part of our community for more than 35 years. Forty-two campers will be attending camp this year, and camp with start the week of June 11th.

KNEB would like to thanks sponsors that help us continue this event including: The Nebraska Beef Council, Allo Communications, High Plains Budweiser, Pepsi, Runza, Scotts Bluff Ag Society, Bluffs Sanitary Supply, Panhandle Coop, Beta Seed, Johnson Cashway, and all of the area businesses that join us that day and make donations.