KNEB donates Beef Month BBQ proceeds to Camp Scott

On May 31st, KNEB held their 5th annual parking lot BBQ benefiting Camp Scott, a summer camp for handicapped children.

KNEB partners with the Nebraska Beef Council to celebrate National Beef Month in May every year, and the idea was to celebrate beef month, thank the area producers, and in the end make a donation to a worthy cause.

This year KNEB was able to present a check for $1,000, their largest to date.

This event had a multitude of partners, including Kevin Hauser cooking on the Green Egg Grill from Paul Reed Construction, chocolate cookies from Runza, tables from Bluffs Sanitary, chairs from the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Pepsi, ICE drinks from High Plains Budweiser, tanks from Murdochs, supplies from Main Street Market, tent from Sandberg Implement, and our generous neighbors and businesses that come and join us that day for lunch.

Camp Scotts’ summer season kicks off on June 10th this year.