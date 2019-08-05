KNEB joins ‘Grilling for Growers’ fundraiser benefiting growers in canal collapse

KNEB is joining several other area businesses and residents to sponsor a fundraising event this week for the growers impacted by the Ft. Laramie Canal collapse.

Grilling For Growers will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fresh Foods parking lot in Gering.

$5 will get you a hamburger or hot dogs, chips & a drink, ice cream will be $1, and there will be raffle prizes and more.

Sponsors for the event include:

21st Century Equipment

Champion Realty

Fresh Foods

H&R Block

Pepsi

Sandberg Implement

Main Street Appliancce

Bob & Wilma Post

Plummer Insurance

Frito Lay

Allstate – Mike Englehaupt

Prairie Pines Quilt Shop

Dietrich Distributors

Gloria’s Styling Salon

Sara Lee

City of Gering

HiLand Dairy

