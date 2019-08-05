KNEB joins ‘Grilling for Growers’ fundraiser benefiting growers in canal collapse

KNEB is joining several other area businesses and residents to sponsor a fundraising event this week for the growers impacted by the Ft. Laramie Canal collapse.
Grilling For Growers will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fresh Foods parking lot in Gering.
$5 will get you a hamburger or hot dogs, chips & a drink, ice cream will be $1, and there will be raffle prizes and more.
Sponsors for the event include:
- 21st Century Equipment
- Champion Realty
- Fresh Foods
- H&R Block
- Pepsi
- Sandberg Implement
- Main Street Appliancce
- Bob & Wilma Post
- Plummer Insurance
- Frito Lay
- Allstate – Mike Englehaupt
- Prairie Pines Quilt Shop
- Dietrich Distributors
- Gloria’s Styling Salon
- Sara Lee
- City of Gering
- HiLand Dairy
Come on out for a great meal to benefit a worthy cause! The Grilling for Growers benefit will be this Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at Fresh Foods in Gering.