class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399742 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB joins ‘Grilling for Growers’ fundraiser benefiting growers in canal collapse

BY KNEB News Staff | August 5, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB joins ‘Grilling for Growers’ fundraiser benefiting growers in canal collapse
MGN Online

KNEB is joining several other area businesses and residents to sponsor a fundraising event this week for the growers impacted by the Ft. Laramie Canal collapse.

Grilling For Growers will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fresh Foods parking lot in Gering.

$5 will get you a hamburger or hot dogs, chips & a drink, ice cream will be $1, and there will be raffle prizes and more.

Sponsors for the event include:

  • 21st Century Equipment
  • Champion Realty
  • Fresh Foods
  • H&R Block
  • Pepsi
  • Sandberg Implement
  • Main Street Appliancce
  • Bob & Wilma Post
  • Plummer Insurance
  • Frito Lay
  • Allstate – Mike Englehaupt
  • Prairie Pines Quilt Shop
  • Dietrich Distributors
  • Gloria’s Styling Salon
  • Sara Lee
  • City of Gering
  • HiLand Dairy

Come on out for a great meal to benefit a worthy cause!  The Grilling for Growers benefit will be this Thursday from 4 to 7 pm at Fresh Foods in Gering.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments