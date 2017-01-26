KNEB, Panhandle Coop hosting Friday Radiothon for United Way

Scottsbluff – KNEB and Panhandle COOP will be hosting an all-day Radiothon fundraiser Friday, January 27th to assist United Way of Western Nebraska in getting closer to reaching their 2016-17 Campaign Goal of $371,111. With about 4 weeks left and currently at 85% of their goal, they have about $57,000 left to raise to get them to goal.

The Radiothon will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market. KNEB will be there live and on the air all day and offering fun prizes and great incentives for donating to United Way of Western Nebraska. KNEB celebrities will also be talking to UW partner agencies on air about the work they do and the services they offer in our communities.

UW Board Members, Staff and celebrity Volunteers will be on site accepting phone-in pledges, as well as walk-in donations. Credit cards, checks and cash donations are all welcome! No donation is too small or too large! Every dollar counts!!!!! The dollars raised will help fund local programs and organizations who help families in need in our communities.

The goal is to raise $30,000 that day! Individuals, families, businesses or service organizations wanting to make a donation that day during the Radiothon can do so by calling 308-633-4000 or by stopping by the call center tables at Scottsbluff Main Street Market (enter southeast doors) on Friday.